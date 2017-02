Authorities are investigating a possible arson that occurred early Thursday morning in central Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department was called just after 1 a.m. to the Belmark Apartments, 1205 SW Polk. Crews at the scene found fire damage to the outside of the apartment building.

Firefighters ensured the fire was out, according to a release.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

No injuries were reported in the incident that caused more than $600 in damages.