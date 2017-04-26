WIBW News Now!

Arson suspected in north Topeka garage fire

by on April 26, 2017 at 4:07 AM (50 mins ago)

An arson investigation is underway in connection with a Tuesday night garage fire in north Topeka.

According to a news release, the Topeka Fire Department was called just before 10 p.m. to 1216 NW Harrison St.

Crews found light smoke and flames showing from a detached garage on the property.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread beyond the garage.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire was intentionally set.

The fire caused an estimated $500 in damages to the garage.  

