Arson suspected in north Topeka house fire

by on September 27, 2017 at 4:46 AM (2 hours ago)

An arson investigation is underway following a house fire in north Topeka.

According to a news release, the fire at 1507 NW Eugene was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy smoke and flames were found coming from the back of the single-story house when crews arrived.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and were able to keep it from spreading to neighboring homes. By the time the smoke cleared, the fire had caused nearly $16,000 in damages to the house.

Investigators on the scene determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Topeka Fire Chief Mike Martin says no one was inside the house when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle