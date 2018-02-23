Article V Convention would be limited, former Senator says

With a resolution calling for an Article V Convention of States having made it out of a Kansas Senate committee, it’s time to go over again what that would mean as a practical matter.

“We’re excited for the possibility that Kansas will join the other 12 states to help us save our country, effectively,” said former U.S. Senator Jim DeMint. “When our founders wrote the Constitution, they envisioned a day when the federal government would get out of control and the states would have to come back together and rein in the federal power.”

The worry that such a convention would get too broad and completely rewrite the nation’s foundational document is unfounded, in DeMint’s opinion.

“Thirty-four states have to agree on the agenda in advance,” said DeMint. “This idea that it can be an out of control convention is just not even relevant to an Article V convention.”

The proposal before Kansas legislators has defined limits.

“What Kansas is voting on includes three areas,” said DeMint. “To reign in the government fiscally, such as balancing the budget, to reduce the authority and jurisdiction of the federal government, such as education and health care. The other is to consider amendments that would limit terms of federal officials, congressmen, senators, judges. These are all possibilities at a convention.”

Thirty-eight states would then have to ratify any proposals made by the Article V convention before they would become a part of the Constitution.