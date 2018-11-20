Artificial Intelligence from IBM and Medtronic working to help Type I diabetics

Big data can seem intrusive on our lives, but it can also help increase the quality of life for those facing certain medical conditions, like Type I diabetes.

“The premise of artificial intelligence and how it’s being applied in health care is really based on having a large body of data,” said Dr. Tina Moen IBM Deputy Chief Health Officer. “Applying AI techniques, pattern recognition, natural language processing, things like that, to that large body of data.”

The latest data collection for Type I diabetics requires prescription technology inserted in the patient’s body.

“The technology that is being used in this partnership with IBM is data that is coming from a continuous glucose sensor,” said Dr. Robert Vigersky, Medtronic’s Senior Medical Affairs Director. “This is a small filament that’s under the skin that provides glucose data or sugar data every five minutes. That’s something you just can’t do with finger sticks.”

Where IBM and Medtronics are coming together is in the development of the Sugar.IQ Diabetes Assistant App.

“This continuous glucose sensor sends that five-minute data to your phone through the app,” said Dr. Vigersky. “Then it goes up to the cloud where IBM takes over and provides those analytic insights.”

The system is intended to complement, not replace, information obtained from standard blood glucose monitoring devices. If you want to use the app, first ask your doctor if inserting the measurement device is right for you.