Artificial Intelligence still limited, but growing, IBM expert says

An expert from IBM tells us that artificial intelligence will continue to become a bigger part of our lives going forward, as it has made big leaps this year.

“We’ve seen it, in the ability, for example, of doing better speech recognition,” Dario Gil, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Quantum and AI, IBM Research. “As a result of that, we see the smart speakers that now we all have in our kitchens and so on. We’ve seen it, because AI is really good at doing things like pattern recognition, we’ve seen it deployed to process images and video. Now, it can help us with driver assist and in the future self-driving cars and also applied to medicine.”

With that said, the role of AI is still limited to specific tasks.

“Can I detect whether this melanoma is cancerous or not?,” asked Gil. “Can I give you a recommendation, if I have for example an assistant and you are typing into a chat bot and give you a recommendation. Maybe it can do that task really, really well, but it’s a long way from a general form of artificial intelligence.”

With the Internet connecting virtually everyone in the world there is more data out there to be learned from than ever before.

“What AI does is the ability to learn from that data,” said Gil. “To help us make better predictions, or to help us make better decisions as a result of learning from the data. In a way, we have this very complex society and the internet allows us to connect with one another. Now, we have this fabric, this amount of massive data, kind of like the new natural resource of the world. How do we learn from the patterns in that data? AI is what’s going to help us learn from that data.”

Gil says one of AI’s strengths is its ability to apply statistical thinking to situations separate from emotion.