As regions prepare to reopen, need for blood rebounds
As regions begin to reopen and hospitals anticipate the return of elective surgeries, Community Blood Center (CBC) is issuing an urgent call for healthy blood donors. The need for blood has rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels, but the blood supply is dangerously low. In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are far below that minimum.
Before COVID-19, mobile blood drives hosted by schools, organizations, and businesses made up about 70% of the region’s incoming blood supply, but all drives had to be canceled during the past several months. CBC will begin holding a limited number of mobile blood drives each week, but they are far from the 200 drives per month that would be required to meet the need at area hospitals. Donors are required to schedule an appointment and wear a mask throughout their donation. Appointments can be made at any of the mobile drives or one of CBC’s 7 donor centers across Kansas and Missouri.
“The blood supply is a critical part of our healthcare system. It is imperative for healthy individuals to come in and donate blood so that it’s available to those in need,” said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. “At this unprecedented time, this is one thing you can do to help someone who desperately needs it. We have extended hours at our donor centers and we’re encouraging donors to schedule an appointment to visit one of these controlled, safe environments.”
Donating blood is safe and it only takes one hour. We are taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. CBC staff are also practicing health self-assessments prior to presenting at work and wearing masks throughout their workday. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they are experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection, or flu-like symptoms.
Additional information is available at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.