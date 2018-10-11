Ashcroft endorses Kobach for governor

In a new commercial, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft endorses Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for governor. Attorney General Ashcroft talks about working with Secretary Kobach in the U.S. Justice Department in the days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He praises Kobach’s leadership in shaping anti-terrorism policies to secure our country.

“I also know Kris Kobach very well. He worked at my side to secure America. Kris is a man of integrity, strength, honesty, a resourceful and intelligent leader,” Ashcroft said. “He was the architect of crucial anti-terrorism enforcement strategies. Our country needed Kris Kobach after 9/11, and Kansas needs him now as governor.”

Kobach served in Attorney General Ashcroft’s Justice Departmen as a White House Fellow and then as Ashcroft’s counsel. At the Justice Department, Kobach was the attorney general’s chief adviser on immigration and border security issues. In this role, Kobach crafted a plan to prevent terrorists from exploiting gaps in the immigration system and in leading reforms to the nation’s immigration courts. Kobach’s work created bold initiatives that apprehended terrorists and kept Americans safe.

In addition to his service as the 79th attorney general of the United States, Ashcroft was the 50th governor of Missouri and a U.S. senator. He is credited with building innovative teams to address important crises, the traits he looked for when entrusting Secretary Kobach with important counterterrorism duties.

“I’m grateful to Attorney General Ashcroft,” Kobach said. “It was an honor to work beside him at the Justice Department to keep our country safe and to reform our immigration system. I will take the same initiative that we needed in those critical days in 2001 and put them to work for Kansas as our next governor.”