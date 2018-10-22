Assessing finances is important part of wellness, therapist says

October is National Financial Planning Month and some people are looking at financial therapy to help them. So, what is financial therapy?

“We’re all pretty familiar with the what, things like budgeting and how we plan to meet our goals,” said Amanda Clayman, Certified Financial Therapist with Prudential Financial. “The how is often this really overlooked piece of it. For many of us, it feels like a struggle. It feels really messy. As a financial therapist, I’m really getting in there with my clients from all these different walks of life to help them decode how their thoughts and feelings and associations really shape their financial choices.”

The Financial Wellness Census, released last month is opening eyes to what Americans worry about when it comes to money.

“The Financial Wellness Census is one of the most comprehensive investigations of the overall state of Americans financial health,” said Clayman. “What they discovered, in looking at both the objective financial health of Americans, things like, what you owe, what you own, what you earn, what you spend and combining that with the state of our subjective financial health so, how confident we feel about being able to reach our goals, how optimistic we are about the future. These two things together give us a picture of the overall state of our financial health. What Prudential discovered is that we’re pretty evenly split, with about 46 percent of us being financially well and then 54 percent of us who are struggling.”

One in three people don’t have an accurate sense of where they stand financially.

“We tend to live in the world of shoulds when it comes to money,” said Clayman. “Personally, I sort of got into this field because I destroyed my own financial life for a period and was curious about that. I knew better, I just didn’t know how to do better. Feeling like you can get in there and really work on money as an important part of your overall health is critical.”

There is an online assessment tool you can use to get started. It’s available at www.prudential.com/campaign/state-of-us.