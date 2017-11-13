Assistant Insurance Commissioner assigns campaign treasurer for 2018 run for top post

Kansas Assistant Insurance Commissioner Clark Shultz has appointed a treasurer for the campaign for the top job in 2018.

“The current Commissioner, Ken Selzer, is running for Governor, which means he will not be running again for Insurance Commissioner,” said Shultz. “Of course, I ran last time, as well. I hope to have a little better luck this time.”

Selzer is one of more than a dozen candidates running for Governor and he has not closed his fundraising account at this point for Insurance Commissioner, either, so it is possible that if he doesn’t see that he has enough backing, he could withdraw his bid for Governor before the filing deadline next June. That’s not how Shultz is seeing it now, though.

“In 2018, he either has to be on the Governor ballot or the Insurance Commissioner,” said Shultz. “He can’t be on both. My presumption is that he will be running for Governor.”

Shultz was a long-time legislator from McPherson County, serving both in the Kansas House and the Kansas Senate before running unsuccessfully for Insurance Commissioner in 2014.