Assistant Secretary of State reminds canvassers of rules for party affiliation

Assistant Secretary of State Eric Rucker issued to county election officials, county counselors and county canvassers the following review of Kansas law:

There has been considerable public discussion regarding whether unaffiliated voters can participate in Kansas party primary elections. Our office issues the following summary of Kansas statutes to assist county election officers, county counselors and county boards of canvassers.

Kansas law requires that to be qualified to vote and cast a ballot at a party’s primary election, an unaffiliated voter must first become affiliated with a political party. This is accomplished by completing a declaration of party affiliation document. When completed, this party affiliation document becomes part of the voter’s voting record and will be maintained by the county election officer.

Kansas law permits unaffiliated voters to become affiliated with a political party by completing a party affiliation document when advance voting or on primary election day. To do so, an unaffiliated voter must first complete a party affiliation document affiliating with a party that holds party primary elections. This party affiliation document is then retained by the poll workers who must deliver this document to the county election officer. This document becomes part of the voter’s voting record and will be maintained by the county election officer. Once the voter has completed this document, the voter may then cast a ballot in that same party’s primary election.

If an unaffiliated voter does not complete a party affiliation document, that voter is not entitled to vote at a party primary election.