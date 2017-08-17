Astronomer offers tips for homemade eclipse viewing gear

Pairs of NASA-approved solar eclipse viewing glasses are becoming difficult to find ahead of Monday’s historical event.

Several online and brick-and-mortar retailers are offering off-brand filters and glasses, but a local astronomer says that only NASA-approved shades will ensure safe eclipse viewing.

However, the dwindling supplies of glasses proved to be safe should not keep eclipse viewers inside on Monday afternoon.

According to NASA Ambassador Brenda Culbertson, pinhole projection viewers can be easily made with a few everyday household items.

Culbertson says there are several ways to make a projection viewer and offers step-by-step instructions for her preferred method.

Get a tube (paper towel tube is fine); Cut a piece of aluminum foil large enough to overlap one end of the tube (try to keep the piece smooth); Fasten the foil to one end of the tube with a rubber band; Poke a small hole in the foil at the end of the tube (a small hole made by a sharpened pencil is usually fine). Aim the foiled end of the tube at the Sun and project the image through the tube and onto the ground or a piece of white paper, cardboard, or some other surface.

NASA has also posted tutorials on how to assemble a projection screen, including one that requires nothing more than a cereal box, tape, paper and aluminum foil. (Video provided by NASA is posted below).

Culbertson adds that taking a picture or video of the eclipse can be damaging to the camera equipment.

“I have seen images of melted cellphone lenses,” said Culbertson. “Some glass filters on cameras have shattered. That’s why even your cameras, binoculars, and video cameras need to be protected by a safe solar filter.”

Culbertson says that cities like Atchison, Hiawatha, and Effingham will be ideal places for viewing in the state of Kansas because it will be a total eclipse in those areas, meaning people will be able to remove their solar glasses during the eclipse. In Topeka, Culbertson recommends wearing solar glasses the entire time because it will only be a 99-percent eclipse.

The eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21. The maximum eclipse will occur shortly after 1 p.m.

Phil Morris contributed to this post

Feature Photo: Grand Canyon National Park / CC BY 2.0