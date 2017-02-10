Astronomical trifecta on tap for Friday night

Sky gazers are in for a special treat Friday evening.

When the sun sets over Kansas, the night sky will feature a trio of astronomical sights – a full moon, lunar eclipse and pre-dawn comet whizzing by the Earth.

The lunar cycle will hit its apex this evening, welcoming what is traditionally known as the “Snow Moon.” February’s full moon was given the nickname centuries ago by Native American tribes due to the heavy snows that typically fell during this time of year.

This year’s Snow Moon will be temporarily shadowed by an early-evening lunar eclipse.

Mike Ford, Director of the Banner Creek Observatory, located about 10 miles west of Holton, says tonight’s event is known as a “penumbral lunar eclipse.”

“The moon is going to pass through the lighter, outer shadow of the Earth, which is known as the penumbra,” Ford said. “We’ll see a slight shadowing, or slight darkening, but not really a whole lot. That’s because the outer shadow isn’t as dark as the inner shadow.”

Ford says a total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the inner shadow, called the umbra. He adds the umbral eclipse offers a more spectacular viewing experience that tonight’s event and some, depending on their location, may only notice a slight difference in the moon’s brightness.

The penumbral lunar eclipse is still worth stepping outside to see, given its contribution to early astronomy. Historians contend ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle charted and compared several penumbral and partial lunar eclipses as evidence in support of his round-Earth theory.

“Of course, we’ve been to the moon several times now, so there’s no real scientific significance [to an eclipse] anymore,” Ford said. “That said, it’s still fun to watch.”

The lunar eclipse will be visible to most, if not all, of the United States and begin shortly after 5 p.m. Central Time and last around two hours. Ford says the eclipse will reach its apex around 6:45 p.m.

“All you have to do is walk outside and look up,” Ford said. “It doesn’t require a telescope. You might try some binoculars if you want to see some of the shading of the moon.”

Those who don’t mind pulling an all-nighter might catch a glimpse of Comet 45P (aka -Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková). Passing by at a “fairly close” distance of 7.5 million miles, the comet will enter skies over Kansas around 3 a.m. Saturday.

“It appears green and will be kind of hard to see because it’s so spread out,” Ford said. “Normally, a comet will be more compact and easier to see. This one will not be like that.”

The brightly-lit moon will also visually obscure Comet 45P’s flyover.

“The moon is going to be in the western sky and the comet will be in the eastern sky,” Ford said. “You’ll have to search for it a little bit.”

Ford says the comet won’t be visible to the naked eye, but a small telescope or high-powered pair of binoculars should be enough as long as the sky remains clear.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies tonight for northeast Kansas.

Should cloud cover put a damper on plans to view either of tonight’s events, Ford says penumbral lunar eclipses are not rare and occur around two or three times a year.

However, Comet 45P is the closest flyby in more than 30 years. It will return at a similar distance in 2022.

Photo: NASA / Goddard / Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter