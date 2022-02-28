At-Home Medical Test Closer to Reality

An at-home COVID testing device developed by a University of Kansas professor is another step closer to hitting the market.
Steven Soper announced his venture has received $6 million financing to help bring its LiquidScan instrument to production.
The financing should help with testing and FDA approval, as well as marketing.
Production could begin this summer.
Users would put saliva on the test chip, then use a hand-held electronic reader to analyze the results.
The whole process would take around 15 minutes.
Users would be able to buy a test for about $10, and the reader, which can be reused many times over, for about $50.
Soper said it’s easily tuned to accommodate new viruses.
Other researchers at the KU Medical Center are looking to use it to screen patients for the early detection of cancer.