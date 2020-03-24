At least six KU female athletes reported unwanted touching from massage therapist
The University of Kansas reports that at least six women athletes at KU reported they experienced unwanted touching from a massage therapist who faces child sex crimes charges.
KCUR reports that an athletic trainer also told investigators that there had been reports of “unwarranted and unwanted touching” by Shawn O’Brien. The school said that the trainer did not “appropriately report the conduct, as is required by the university.”
KU started an internal investigation into O’Brien after he was charged with indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 in his home. The Lawrence Journal-World has reported that the incident occurred in 2013, but the child didn’t tell a state social worker until 2018.
According to contracts between O’Brien and the KU athletics department obtained by the Kansas News Service, O’Brien provided massage services starting in 2012 for the women’s basketball team. His contracts were terminated earlier this year when KU learned of the charges.
O’Brien’s lawyer, Philip Sedgwick, told the Kansas News Service that his client denies the new allegations, as well as the charge O’Brien faces in Douglas County District Court.
