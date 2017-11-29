Atchison County woman arrested after chase

A rural Atchison County woman was arrested following a pursuit that ended up in Brown County.

Forty-one-year-old Rachel Dawn Hudson of Atchison County was arrested approximately 12 miles north of the Jackson County line in Brown County on Hwy 75 by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A Jackson County Deputy attempted to stop a northbound silver Pontiac G-6 that was northbound at 302 Road in Jackson County for an alleged speeding infraction. The vehicle failed to yield to the deputy and continued northbound into Brown County. A Brown County deputy deployed a tire deflation device which deflated two tires on the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop several miles north of the Powhattan exit on US Hwy 75.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Kickapoo Tribal Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the apprehension of Hudson. Hudson was transported to the Jackson County Jail where she faces charges for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and transporting an open container.

Hudson is well known to Jackson County law enforcement. Hudson was arrested and brought back from Iowa following the Kevin Stanley murder in January 2013. Following a joint sting with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and U. S. Marshals, Hudson was found with three others. The murder suspect Lloyd Wabaunsee and Desiree Shopteese were found wrapped in blankets and hiding in the trunk of Hudson’s vehicle in Urbandale, Iowa. Hudson, Aaron Lofton, Shopteese and Wabaunsee were all extradited back to Kansas. Hudson has had other contacts with law enforcement since then.

Bond on Hudson has not yet been set.