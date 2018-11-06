Atchison man arrested for role in Halloween officer-involved shooting

An Atchison man was arrested Monday for his role in a shootout with an Atchison police officer on Halloween.

Forty-four-year-old Bryan Boldridge was taken into custody as he was discharged from the University of Kansas Medical Center Monday evening. Agents from the KBI and officers from the University of Kansas Medical Center Police Department, took him into custody on an arrest warrant for attempted second degree murder in connection with the officer involved shooting.

Boldridge was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on $150,000 bond.

The KBI said in an earlier release that the shootout happened after the officer was called to a residence at North 4th and L Street in Atchison due to a report of a theft of services. Boldridge put down a rifle he was carrying when the officer got there, but drew a handgun and fired after the officer attempted to taze him. The officer was not hurt.