AT&T working to repair cell phone service for northeast Kansas customers

AT&T customers throughout northeast Kansas are experiencing issues with their cell phone service Wednesday morning.

After being contacted by a customer in Topeka, WIBW News Now reached out to the company for comment.

“We are aware of an issue in the Topeka area affecting customers’ ability to make voice calls,” said AT&T Senior Public Relations Manager Chris Lester. “We are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.”

Outage.Report, a website that monitors networks for service disruptions, shows that nearly 400 customers in the Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City areas have reported issues with their cell phone service since 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional reports have been made from the Wichita area and southwestern Missouri.

A tweet from AT&T’s customer service account says the company is also working to restore service to Kansas City-area customers.

Cricket Wireless customers in parts of Kansas have also reported issues with cell phone service Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the company’s customer service Twitter account acknowledged the outages, replying to customers that technicians are working to restore service.

Outage.Report shows complaints from customers in both the Wichita and Kansas City areas

Additional tweets from Cricket Support stated there is timeline for restoration.