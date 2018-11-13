Attempted convenience store robber caught in Topeka Monday

A man tried to rob a convenience store in Topeka Monday night but was quickly caught.

Topeka Police were called to the Phillips 66 at 2024 SE California around 7 p.m., where the clerk told them a man had given a threatening note to them and they pushed the alarm and called the cops.

Thirty-one-year-old John C. Riley II was caught while trying to walk away from the business. Riley was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of methamphetamine.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.