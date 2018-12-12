Attempted escapee tried to use Taser to flee

Authorities say a southeast Kansas jail inmate shocked corrections officers with a stun gun during a failed escape attempt.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Curtis Lee Harris, of Chanute, was being held on suspicion of failing to appear in court when he attempted to escape early Monday.

Harris is accused of using force to take a Taser from a corrections officer, who used pepper spray and radioed for backup. The sheriff’s office says that when backup arrived, Harris fired the Taser, striking that officer. A third officer then used his Taser on Harris, causing Harris to fall.

But the sheriff’s office says Harris still had the Taser and used it multiple times to shock the corrections officers before he was recaptured. The three officers suffered minor injuries.