Attempted rape on KU campus Sunday morning

A woman fought off her potential rapist on the KU campus early Sunday morning.

According to a report from the University of Kansas Public Safety Office, around 4 a.m. Sunday, a woman who is not a KU student reported that she was walking in the 1700 block of Naismith Drive when she was grabbed by an unknown male and pinned to the ground. She fought the suspect, who got up and ran from the area.

The suspect is described as a white male with wavy brown hair over the ear in length and a beard, wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants with a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call KU Crime Stoppers at (785) 864-8888.