Attempted robbery Friday night results in two arrests

Two men were arrested after a late Friday night robbery attempt in Topeka.

Just before 11 p.m. that night, Topeka Police were called to Lynn’s Liquor at 3335 SW Gage. Employees told police that they locked up for the night and two people wearing blue bandanas covering their face and wearing dark clothes attempted to enter the store and one of them had a gun. Once they realized they couldn’t get in, they ran.

Police quickly were led to a house in the 3500 block of SW Twilight where four people of interest were taken in for questioning. Two of them were identified as the people who tried to rob the liquor store.

Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Toole was booked into jail on an aggravated robbery charge along with a juvenile accomplice. Toole is being held without bond.