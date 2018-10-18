Attica man claims $10,000 prize

Bradley Acord’s boss let him off work to come to Topeka Wednesday afternoon to claim a $10,000 Mega Millions prize he won in the October 16 drawing. His boss, in fact, decided to come with him. That can happen when your boss is your dad.

“When he told me he’d won ten thousand dollars and asked if I wanted to go to Topeka, I told him I sure would,” said Reiferd Acord. Reiferd owns Attica Locker in Attica and Bradley works for his dad.

While the younger Acord was cool and calm when claiming his prize, he said he wasn’t that way this morning when he first realized he’d won $10,000. “After telling my girlfriend I’d won, I went over to tell my mom,” said the 37-year-old winner. “She could hardly see the numbers on the ticket when I showed it to her, I was shaking so much.”

Acord matched four out of the first five numbers and the Megaball to win his $10,000 prize. The winning numbers were 3-45-49-61-69 Megball 9. His $2 Quick Pick ticket had all numbers but the 3. He had a 54 instead.

While Acord is of course happy with his win, there are a couple of things that give him pause and make him wonder, “What if…?” One, that he was just one number away from winning a $548 million jackpot; and two, that he didn’t purchase the Megaplier option which would have multiplied his prize by five and given him a $50,000 win.

While both father and son play Powerball and Mega Millions, they were not aware that for an extra $1 per play they can purchase Power Play or Megaplier and multiply any prize they win except for the jackpot.

Both Acords said they will be playing Powerball tonight and Mega Millions Friday and will definitely pay the extra dollar for a chance to multiply their winnings!

Bradley Acord purchased his $10,000 ticket at Dark Oil Co., Inc., located at 137 W. Avenue C in Attica.