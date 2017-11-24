Attica teen killed in Thanksgiving crash

An accident with a deer claimed the life of a teen from Attica, Kansas on Thanksgiving night in Barber County.

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a deer was hit by a southbound 2013 Ford Explorer on Kansas Highway 281 just after 6 p.m. Thursday night.

Sixty-four year old Calvin Boyd of Medicine Lodge was driving the Explorer. He and his passenger, Carla Boyd were not hurt, but the deer went airborne and struck a northbound 2007 Chevy Malibu driven by 19-year-old Gracie Burenheide. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her passenger, 22-year-old Myrna Altha was also taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.