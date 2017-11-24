WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


51°F
Clear
Feels Like 51°
Winds SSW 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear76°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear61°
36°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy65°
43°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear68°
51°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy62°
46°

Attica teen killed in Thanksgiving crash

by on November 24, 2017 at 4:41 AM (2 hours ago)

An accident with a deer claimed the life of a teen from Attica, Kansas on Thanksgiving night in Barber County.

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a deer was hit by a southbound 2013 Ford Explorer on Kansas Highway 281 just after 6 p.m. Thursday night.

Sixty-four year old Calvin Boyd of Medicine Lodge was driving the Explorer. He and his passenger, Carla Boyd were not hurt, but the deer went airborne and struck a northbound 2007 Chevy Malibu driven by 19-year-old Gracie Burenheide. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her passenger, 22-year-old Myrna Altha was also taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.