Attorney alleges DCF knew Wichita boy was being abused before he died

An attorney is alleging in court documents that the Kansas Department of Children and Families was aware a 2-year-old Wichita boy was being abused before he died.

Police say 2-year-old Anthony Bunn died Friday after suffering head and face injuries. His mother, 22-year-old Elizabeth Woolheater, and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Lucas Diel, are in Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of murder and endangering a child.

The Wichita Eagle reports attorney Shayla Johnston is representing the boy’s maternal grandparents. She said in a court document the grandparents previously cared for Anthony and the state agency didn’t follow proper procedures to find permanent placement for him.

The agency confirmed on Monday that it helped investigate child abuse involving Anthony in October 2017 and was reviewing its policies to prevent future tragedies.