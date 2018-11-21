Attorney barred from representing suspect in Lawrence triple homicide

A judge is barring an attorney from representing the man charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding two others in downtown Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny says she has “grave concerns” about the competency of Jennifer Chaffee. Pokorny cited a laundry list of missteps that culminated with a mistrial four days into jury selection in the high-profile case.

Chaffee declined to comment. She was representing 21-year-old Anthony Roberts Jr., who is charged with three murder counts and one attempted murder count. Two other suspects face less series charges in the October 2017 shooting.

Pokorny has appointed a new attorney to represent Roberts and says she intends to appoint a second attorney soon. Roberts’ trial is now set for February 4th.