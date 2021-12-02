      Weather Alert

Attorney General Advises Universities To Change Policies

Dec 2, 2021 @ 6:30am

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has notified state education officials that some public universities are violating a state law passed last week that loosened requirements for obtaining medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Schmidt wrote a letter last week to Kansas Board of Regents President Blake Flanders, with copies sent to the University of Kansas Chancellor Doug Girod and Kansas State University President Richard Myers.

Schmidt said some public universities are violating the new law, and specifically mentioned the University of Kansas and Kansas State.

He said the institutions must “immediately cease and desist” from their requirements.

Flanders said in a statement that state universities will follow all state laws in implementing vaccine requirements.

Schmidt said procedures initially used by the University of Kansas and Kansas State violate the law.

He said any public university using procedures that violate the new state law should stop immediately, and inform employees of the changes.

You May Also Like
Jayhawks Leipold
Kansas Jayhawks wrap up 2021 season with 34-28 loss to West Virginia
Schmidt Warns Employers About New Law
Advisor: COVID Cases Up In Kansas
Woman Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Stepfather
Kansas Horse Council Meeting Follows Riding In Lawrence Old-fashioned Christmas Parade
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On