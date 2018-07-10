WIBW News Now!

Attorney general charges six people with Medicaid fraud

July 10, 2018

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced that his office has charged six individuals with Medicaid fraud and/or related charges as part of a nationwide enforcement action led by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The charges against the six individuals allege losses to the Kansas Medicaid program totaling more than $90,000 in false billings. 

Lindsey and Dorothy Gill were each charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a telecommunication device, unlawfully obtaining a prescription only drug, Medicaid fraud and theft.  Rececca Tosh was charged with making a false claim to the Medicaid program, theft, and unlawful acts concerning computers.  Candy German was charged with destruction or concealment of records.  Jeremy Bailey was charged with theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud.  Brittney Jackson was charged with theft, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, making a false writing and Medicaid fraud.

 