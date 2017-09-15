Attorney General Derek Schmidt asks Equifax to reimburse consumers for security freezes

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and attorneys general for 31 other states have asked Equifax to pay for the fees of security freezes at all three credit reporting bureaus for those who were affected by the Equifax data breach.

“Equifax has agreed not to charge people to freeze their Equifax accounts, which is the right thing to do since Equifax caused this problem in the first place,” said Schmidt. “Equifax has not agreed to bear the cost of people who are innocent victims putting the security freeze on through the other credit bureaus accounts and that’s what we’ve asked them to do.”

A security freeze would prohibit access to a consumer’s credit report without express, case-by-case permission from the consumer, making it difficult for identity thieves to open unauthorized credit in the consumer’s name.

Under Kansas law, people who are not the victims of identity theft may be charged by each credit bureau a fee of $5-$10 for placing a freeze.

“It seems to us this problem is all of the making of Equifax and the cost ought to be borne by Equifax, not by 143 million individuals, including many in Kansas, who now have to go not just through the hassle but also the expense of trying to protect their identity,” said Schmidt.

Consumers can find more information about how to protect themselves from data breaches at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.