Attorney General Derek Schmidt urges Congress to strengthen opioid enforcement

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today urged Congress to pass legislation that would strengthen the ability of the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement to take action against the manufacturers of synthetic opioids.

In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives, Schmidt, along with the attorneys general of 51 other states, territories and the District of Columbia urged Congress to pass the Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues (SOFA) Act. The bill would allow the Drug Enforcement Administration to proactively schedule all newly modified fentanyl analogues, eliminating a current loophole in the law that keeps law enforcement officials a step behind fentanyl analogue manufacturers.

“Unfortunately, as states have taken measures on a local level to address this crisis, a new front has emerged in the form of trafficking in fentanyl and fentanyl analogues,” the attorneys general wrote. “The SOFA Act unplugs the entire fentanyl machine in the first instance by making fentanyl analogue illegal as soon they are manufactured, which occurs most often abroad in countries without adequate controls.”