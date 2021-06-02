Attorney General Says Converters Covered

A recent rash of catalytic converter thefts has raised a question of law – a question the state Attorney General has now weighed in on.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has concluded in a formal legal opinion that catalytic converters are covered by the Scrap Metal Theft Reduction Act.
That means that transactions involving their purchase by scrap metal dealers are regulated, and must be reported to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation database.
The law was passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2015.
Because of numerous amendments over the years, and lack of funding, the database only became operational in 2020.
It is designed to help law enforcement prevent the theft of metals by tracking the sales of potentially stolen metals to scrap metal dealers.
A wave of catalytic converter thefts has increased interest in using the Act, but questions had arisen about whether catalytic converters, which are not specifically mentioned in the Act, are covered.
Schmidt concluded they are, because they contain certain metals that are specifically covered.