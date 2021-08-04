Attorney General Says He’ll Prosecute

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he will prosecute any violations of election laws in Douglas County that the district attorney refuses to act upon.
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said last week her office will not prosecute violations of new voting laws that took effect on July 1st.
She said they are too vague and too broad.
Among the provisions is one that makes it illegal to “give the appearance of being an election official.”
State-level voter engagement groups contend that could criminalize their work if Kansans mistake volunteers for election officials.
Schmidt urged law enforcement agencies in the county to refer election law cases to him, the Wichita Eagle reported.
Schmidt said, “Citizens throughout our state deserve assurance that state election-integrity laws will be enforced and election crimes, like all other crimes, will be prosecuted when warranted by the evidence.”