Attorney general says Kobach should not be held liable for exposing sensitive information about voters.

Kansas’ attorney general is arguing in federal court filings that Secretary of State Kris Kobach should not be held liable for exposing sensitive information about voters.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt also contends that voters have no constitutional right to the privacy of their data.

The Topeka Capital Journal reports that Schmidt’s office in recent weeks has filed documents outlining the state’s defense of Kobach in a federal lawsuit filed in June by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The information exposed by Kobach’s office for 945 Kansas voters included partial Social Security numbers.

The ACLU alleges “reckless maintenance” of the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program that compares voter registration lists among participating states to look for duplicates.