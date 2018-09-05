Attorney General, Sunshine Coalition to offer free training sessions on open government laws in Topeka

Free training sessions on Kansas open government laws will be offered next month in Topeka and Johnson County, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government announced today.

“Open access to the functions of government is important to self-government,” Schmidt said. “As our office investigates complaints of violations of open government laws, most often we find the violations were inadvertent and can be avoided through better education. I encourage public officials, candidates for public office, staff, members of the media and the public to participate in these training sessions to learn more about how these laws work.”

The schedule for the sessions is as follows:

Wednesday, October 3 9 a.m. – Noon Johnson County Public Library

Monticello Library

22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee Friday, October 19 9 a.m. – Noon Memorial Hall Auditorium

120 SW 10th Ave., Topeka

These seminars are free and open to the public. Space at each location is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants can register on the Kansas Attorney General’s website, www.ag.ks.gov/open-gov, or by calling (785) 296-2215.

The training about the Kansas Open Records Act and the Kansas Open Meetings Act will be conducted by attorneys in Schmidt’s office who have experience in open government laws and who are charged by law with training and enforcement of them. Panelists will include Kansas Sunshine Coalition members, local government officials and media representatives.