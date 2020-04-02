Attorney General, U.S. Attorney announce partnership to prosecute scammers during COVID-19 outbreak
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister today announced a state-federal partnership to investigate and prosecute scammers attempting to prey on Kansans during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a news release, “coordinating information and manpower will allow the agencies to more quickly verify allegations and prosecute those who are profiteering off the crisis.”
The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division will work directly with two prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office designated for handling COVID-19-related matters.
Anyone with information about COVID-19-related scams or price gouging should file a complaint with the attorney general’s office online at ag.ks.gov or by calling (800) 432-2310.
Story by Brian Hagen