Attorney General Urges Caution In Storm Repair, Relief

The attorney general for Kansas, Derek Schmidt, is urging caution during recovery from the severe weather that struck parts of the state last week.
Schmidt said it was important for Kansans to know their rights under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act as it relates to home or business repairs, as well as using diligence when giving to charitable organizations assisting with relief efforts.
For example, when it comes to roofing, with few exceptions, the Kansas Roofing Registration Act requires roofing contractors to obtain a registration certificate from the Kansas Attorney General.
The online directory of registered roofers is available at InYourCornerKansas.org.
When it comes to charity, Kansans should be wary of solicitors who appear to be legitimate but use a name that is slightly modified from a well-known charity, or use a misleading online address to redirect contributions.