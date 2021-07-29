Attorney General’s Office To Join KCC in Probe

The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s request to participate in investigating high natural gas prices during the February winter weather event, and how gas utilities plan to recoup the charges.
The three dockets involve costs incurred by Kansas Gas Service, Atmos Energy, and Black Hills Energy and their respective customer payment plan proposals.
On February 15, the Commission instructed all utilities under its jurisdiction to do everything necessary to ensure continued service to Kansas customers.
The costs were deferred, and each utility was required to file a proposal for recouping those charges, which must be approved by the Commission.
Around the same time, the Attorney General’s office announced an investigation to determine whether the high gas prices violated state consumer protection laws.
The Commission’s approval means the Attorney General will have access to all documents filed, have the ability to file testimony, question witnesses, and participate in any scheduled proceedings.