Attorney: KU Board of Regents likely violated open-meetings law

by on May 9, 2018 at 6:30 PM (7 mins ago)

A Lawrence attorney says the Kansas Board of Regents likely violated state open-meetings laws by employing the former University of Kansas chancellor as a special adviser without taking a public vote.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that attorney Max Kautsch says regents could’ve violated state law when they gathered in a closed-door session to approve Bernadette Gray-Little’s salary as special adviser.

Kautsch’s criticism stems from a recently released letter written in 2016 by the board’s president offering Gray-Little a more than $510,000 salary with the position “as an expression of our gratitude.”

Board spokesman Matt Keith says the regents have “the authority to discuss personnel matters in executive session.”

Gray-Little announced stepped down as chancellor last summer.

She has declined to comment on her advising role, referring questions to the board.

