Attorneys General write letter to Zuckerberg regarding news reports

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to provide answers to the states regarding the company’s business practices and privacy protections.

In a bipartisan letter signed by 37 state and territorial attorneys general, Schmidt asked Zuckerberg to answer a series of questions related to recent news reports that the data of at least 50 million Facebook profiles may have been misused by third-party software developers.

“Facebook apparently contends that this incident of harvesting tens of millions of profiles was not the result of a technical data breach,” the attorneys general wrote. “[H]owever, the reports allege that Facebook gave away the personal data of users who never authorized these developers to obtain it, and relied on terms of service and settings that were confusing and perhaps misleading to its users.”

The attorneys general asked Zuckerberg to provide answers to several specific questions on Facebook’s policies and procedures in light of the recent news reports.

Here’s the letter to Facebook.