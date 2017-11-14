WIBW News Now!

Attorneys: Topeka seeks to limit access to shooting video

by on November 14, 2017 at 6:43 AM (5 hours ago)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Lawyers for the family of a black Topeka man fatally shot by police say the city is trying to prevent his parents from viewing officers’ body camera footage.

Attorney Gillian Cassell-Stiga said Monday that the city initially agreed to allow Dominique White’s parents to see the body camera footage. But she said the city later said Kansas law allows it be viewed only by White’s four children, who range in age from 3 to 13.

Cassell-Stiga called that position “entirely ridiculous.”

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said Kansas law allows parents to view footage when a minor is the subject. Also heirs or estate administrators can view footage involving someone who has died.

She said talks with the family are ongoing.

The 30-year-old White was shot Sept. 28 by two still-unidentified officers.

