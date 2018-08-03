Attractions Set For Platte County Steam Engine Show Next Week

“Turn back the pages of time to farming the way of our forefathers a century ago.”

That’s the welcome from Larry Novotny to the Platte County Steam Engine Show, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11-12, at Tracy Missouri.

“There’ll be plenty more than steam engines to see and do at this year’s show,” according to Novotny, official of Platte County Steam Engine Show Incorporated, event sponsor.

Festivities are to kick off with a 40-mile tractor cruise on Thursday morning, Aug. 8. Open air booths will include a flea market, plus arts and crafts sale and display items Thursday through Sunday.

All three main days will feature demonstrations to revisit agricultural history, Novotny said. That’ll include hay baling corn shelling, wood sawing, rock crushing, threshing and more.

There’ll be displays of antique tractors, gasoline and steam engines, and scale models of equipment, too. A car display is to be hosted by the Weston Moonshiners Car Club.

“This year we’re hosting the State International Harvester Show and will also feature military vehicles and McCormick engines,” Novotny said.

Special attractions are planned Friday Saturday and Sunday, but every day will highlight a parade of equipment at 1 o’clock.

On Friday, a fish fry kicks off the evening at 5 o’clock, with a tractor pull at 6:30, to also include pickups and hot stock entries.

There’s a kids pedal pull Saturday morning, Aug. 11, at 9:30, along with bingo, train rides and a barrel ride.

A kids tractor drive is Saturday at 2 o’clock in the horse arena, with the antique and classic tractor pull at 4 o’clock. There’ll be an early supper for all at 5 o’clock.

Church services with special music are Sunday morning at 9 o’clock. A horse show and stock garden tractor pull are also planned Sunday morning, with another kids tractor drive in the afternoon.

Breakfast, dinner and supper are to be available on the grounds each day.

Additional information can be found at www.plattecountysteamandgasshow.com.