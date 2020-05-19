Auburn-Washburn & USDA to distribute food boxes this Thursday

The boxes of fruits and vegetables can be picked up between 10:30 and noon, or until all are taken. The distribution will take place along the access road between Washburn Rural middle and high schools. Please enter the road off of SW 61st Street at the southeast corner of the Washburn Rural Middle School campus (map attached)
The district anticipates that nearly 900 boxes will be available for pick-up on May 21. It is possible that the boxed produce distribution could continue in future weeks. Watch for updates from USD 437.
GENERAL MEAL DISTRIBUTION UPDATES
This week Auburn-Washburn distributed its 100,000th meal since schools were closed in March. Current info and updates on the program are below:
- The Auburn-Washburn Food Service staff are currently providing grab and go meals on weekdays at the following drive-up locations
- Washburn Rural High School (5900 SW 61st St) – 10:30 am-Noon
- Auburn Elementary (810 N Commercial St, Auburn) – 10:30 am-Noon
- Pauline Central (6625 SW Westview Rd) – 9:00-10:30 am
- There will be no distributions on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Meals for Memorial Day will be distributed on Friday, May 22.
- Beginning Tuesday, May 26, the distribution time at Pauline Central will change to 10:30 am-Noon.
- The distribution will continue at all three sites through June 30 (food supplies and staffing permitting).
- Beginning July 1, meal distribution will only take place at Pauline Central. Adjustments to the process may be implemented at that time. The program at Pauline Central will continue through July 28 (food supplies and staffing permitting).
- Meals for Friday, July 3 will be distributed on July 2. There will be no distribution on Friday, July 3 in observance of the July 4 Holiday.