Auburn-Washburn Voters: School Yes, Pool No

Andrew Howell, Shawnee County Election Commissioner, has announced the unofficial results for the USD 437 Mail Ballot election, which closed Tuesday at noon.
Question 1, pertaining to the issuance of general obligation bonds for the construction of a middle school, not to exceed $145,000,000, passed 60.78%(5,657) to 39.22%(3,651).
Question 2, pertaining to the issuance of general obligation bonds for the construction of a swimming pool, in an amount not to exceed $15,000,0000, failed 45.13%(4,199) to 54.87%(5,105).
The voter turnout for the mail ballot election was 35.43%.
The results of the election will become official after the Board of County Canvassers certifies the election results at their meeting on April 18th.