Auction Firm Earns International Awards For Radio Advertising Campaigns

Advertising campaigns on 580 WIBW have again proven to be the best in the world.

Verification came during the recent 69th International Auctioneers Conference and Show in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dave Webb of Webb & Associates Auctioneers & Appraisers of Stilwell received two awards for campaigns aired on 580 WIBW.

At the organization’s 2018 marketing competition, Webb received crystal trophies as Awards of Excellence in Auction Marketing and Advertising.

It is the second year in a row Webb has received recognition for advertising campaigns on 580 WIBW.

One of the special awards was in the digital and social media radio-company promotions division. Webb accepted it for the commercials aired about the auction firm’s sponsorship of the 580 WIBW Farm Profit Seminars at Melvern and Ottawa.

The second award was in the division for photography of a farm auction. Webb and his wife Wendy produced a video of the auction offering and featured it on the company website: dlwebb.com. An extensive advertising campaign for that auction aired on 580 WIBW as well.

Tim Mast, president of the National Auctioneers Association, and Toussiant Hutchinson of USA Today, program sponsor, made the presentations to Webb.

Especially significant, Webb’s grandchildren attended the farm auction, and enjoyed getting in the tractor that was selling.

“They were more interested in that than the auction itself, but my granddaughter did buy a box of hammers that day. It was her first auction purchase,” Webb said.

Commercial for the auction earning the radio company promotion award:

Good Day: When you consider selling your farm or property, it is a once in a lifetime decision. You need to consider what you look for in an auctioneer. Who is a professional in their business? Who is professional in appearance, attitude, demeanor, capability? Dave Webb at Webb & Associates is the professional to assist in your auction sale. Listen to 580 WIBW for upcoming Webb & Associates Auctions, or go to the website D L Webb dot com. Webb and Associates sponsoring the Farm Profit Conference March 21 at Ottawa.

The award winning photography farm auction commercial:

Good Day: Farm equipment auction Saturday morning, March 17, 10:30, 20 12 Douglas Road, Princeton, Kansas, for Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Gretencord, Webb & Associates Auctioneers & Appraisals. Live and online bidding. D L Webb dot com. Lean, clean John Deere tractors, combine, equipment, collectible tractors, machinery, grain trucks. J D 83 20 847 hours. 61 70 R 248 hours. S 6 60 combine four wheel drive low hours. March 17 farm auction Princeton. D L Webb dot com.