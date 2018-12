Monday morning quarterback is something we all discuss after Sunday’s games and now we bring it to you on 580 Sports Talk.

Every Monday from 3:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. will be a weekly segment called “Monday’s with Mike.”

There’s a lot to talk about this Monday after a wild Sunday in the NFL and a Chiefs loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

Hear what Mike and the guys had to say about the Chiefs’ loss and what comes next as they hunt for a first-round bye.