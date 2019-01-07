AUDIO: 580 Sports Talk’s Mondays with Mike Wilhoite

Every Monday 580 Sports Talk is joined by seven-year NFL vet, former Washburn Ichabod and former Highland Park Scot Michael Wilhoite to talk all things NFL in Mondays With Mike.

The Kansas City Chiefs know who they’ll be playing in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs: the Indianapolis Colts, who beat down the Houston Texans this past weekend. Mike, Jake, Dan and Brendan break down what the Colts do well and whether or not Chiefs fans should be afraid of the matchup.

Plus, Mike and the guys discuss the other games from the wild card weekend, who the biggest contenders for the Super Bowl are, and Mike and Jake make a bet on the Cowboys/Rams game in the NFC.