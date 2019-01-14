AUDIO: 580 Sports Talk’s Mondays with Mike Wilhoite

Every Monday 580 Sports Talk is joined by seven-year NFL vet, former Washburn Ichabod and former Highland Park Scot Michael Wilhoite to talk all things NFL in Mondays With Mike.

The home postseason losing streak is finally over for the Kansas City Chiefs, who took down the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday 31-13. Mike joined 580 Sports Talk this week to discuss just what went so well in the Kansas City victory.

Plus, Mike and the guys break down the importance of Sammy Watkins, how well the defense played this weekend, what to expect next week from the New England Patriots and more.