WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

AUDIO: 580 Sports Talk’s Monday’s with Mike Wilhoite

by on October 23, 2018 at 9:15 AM (1 hour ago)

Monday morning quarterback is something we all discuss after Sunday’s games and now we bring it to you on 580 Sports Talk. 

Every Monday from 3:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. will be a weekly segment called  “Monday’s with Mike.”

Get a recap of the Chiefs game plus other thoughts and headlines from Michael Wilhoite, the seven year NFL veteran and former Washburn Ichabod. 

The Chiefs destroyed the Bengals, was it more bad Bengals play or good Chiefs execution, we discuss that, plus the defense improving, should the Chiefs go after Patrick Peterson and more. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.