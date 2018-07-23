AUDIO: Andy Reid, Dee Ford and Chad Henne Discuss Training Camp

Day one has wrapped up for Chiefs training camp for the 2018 preseason.

Injury news is good news, as Dee Ford, Mitch Morse, DeAnthony Thomas, Spencer Ware are all progressing with their injuries, so much so for Ford and Morse that they should be good to go for full contact during padded practices this week.

Hear from Andy Reid’s recap of day one of practice, Dee Ford on his bounce back after an injury plagued season and Chad Henne on being the back up and what stands out about Mahomes.

Andy Reid

Dee Ford

Chad Henne