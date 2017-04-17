AUDIO: Andy Reids Offseason Workout Press Conference

The Kansas City Chiefs are back to working towards another playoff berth.

Phase one of the Chiefs off-season workout schedule has started. Phase one entails voluntary workouts and a little instruction in the class room. No physical drills can be involved right now with coaches and players, just weightlifting workouts.

Head Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Monday to discuss injury news on the players who had off-season surgery, he also spoke about the state of the team, what the status is on several positions and a little bit on the draft coming up next week.